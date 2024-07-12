The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that improvement projects will require closures along stretches of Phoenix-area freeways, including Interstate 17 and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) this weekend, July 12-15. ADOT recommends drivers allow extra travel time and plan to use detour routes while the following freeway restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 closed at Jomax Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 15) for pavement improvement project, with traffic detouring on Jomax Road off- and on-ramps. Southbound I-17 also narrowed to one lane between Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive and Jomax Road. East- and westbound Jomax Road will be closed at I-17. Allow extra travel time and be prepared for merging traffic. Note: Avoid detouring on streets east of I-17 that are designed for local traffic.

Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 15) for a pavement improvement project. Detours: Consider using westbound I-10 and eastbound US 60 as an alternate freeway route to reach northbound Loop 101.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map in PDF format or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.