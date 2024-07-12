The Shemer Art Center is now accepting entries from Arizona artists who create work that showcases landscapes ranging from natural settings to urban city life. The work will be showcased in “Light of Day,” which will be shown at Shemer Aug. 28 to Oct. 24.

Selected works will be from all mediums, including, but not limited to, painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, wood, metal, fiber, and glass. The entry deadline is 5 p.m., Aug. 2.

In addition, the 2024 Shemer Arizona Arts Festival will take place this fall, Nov. 2-3, and works of art created in a variety of mediums by more than 40 Arizona artists will be included in the event. The event also will feature art demonstrations, Arizona authors, an interactive $5 Art Zone, live music, food and beverage vendors and a silent auction. Additional activities planned include an interactive Blacksmith Village, and the return of the Shemer’s signature Sidewalk Chalk Festival.

To read the prospectus and submit a piece of work for either event, visit https://shemerartcenter.org/opportunities/artist_opps. Shemer Art Center is located at 5005 E. Camelback Road. For more information, call 602-262-4727.