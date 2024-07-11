Summer piano lessons at Music Works Community (also known as the Piano Place) offer the perfect opportunity for adults to escape from the pressures of work, and for kids to enjoy a productive time away from video games and screentime.

Piano lessons and preschool classes are offered during the Music Works Community Summer Session, which runs through Aug. 2. In addition, enrollment is currently open for fall lessons. The fall schedule begins Aug. 5.

The Prelude Piano Program classes for preschool through first grade students include “Shining Stars” for preschoolers, pre-kindergarten and junior kindergarten, and “Leap Frogs” for kindergarten and first grade students. Interested students may also take introductory summer lessons and join a fall semester class.

For more information, call the studio at 602‐796‐1592 or visit www.musicworkscommunity.com.