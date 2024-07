For those who are planning summer or fall travel with an older adult, on Wednesday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Aviation Department will host a Dementia Friendly Air Travel Workshop at 2485 E. Buckeye Road.

This Q&A will bring together representatives from the airport, airlines, and TSA to share information and tips.

For more information, contact skyharbor@phoenix.gov, with subject line “Dementia Friendly Air Travel Workshop Registration.”