The Area Agency on Aging is reminding residents — especially older adults — that COVID and flu viruses are still circulating and making people sick, which is why they have partnered with Walgreens to host a vaccination clinic event April 10.

The CDC recommends that those age 65 and older receive an additional dose of the updated COVID-19 vaccine, even if they received a shot previously. Area Agency stated, “Immunity can fade over time, and it leaves even vaccinated people vulnerable to infection. The best way to stay protected is to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.”

The Wednesday, April 10 event will be held at the Central and Osborn Walgreens from 2 to 5 p.m., offering both COVID and flu shots. Participants will receive a $10 Walgreens gift card.

For additional information or to make an appointment, call Area Agency on Aging at 602-264-4357. Walk-ins are welcome. Learn more at www.aaaphx.org.