The city of Phoenix is now accepting applications for the Love Your Block (LYB) program, which is for all neighborhood groups who are listed with Phoenix Neighborhood Services on the Neighborhood LINK (www.phoenix.gov/nsd/programs/neighborhood-coordination).

Funded by a grant from the Gila River Indian Community and matched by the city of Phoenix Public Works Department, the LYB grant program offers neighborhood groups the opportunity to apply for grant funding up to $5,000 for a community project that benefits their whole neighborhood. Eight grants will be awarded annually.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Monday, April 15. For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/nsd/loveyourblock or send an email to loveyourblock@phoenix.gov.