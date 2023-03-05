The North Mountain Visitors Center invites area residents learn about snake behavior and how to deal with the inevitable interactions when hiking the trails this spring.

Rattlesnake Garage will show attendees what EMS professionals have been learning for the past two years about snake interactions. There will be a live arena for an interactive presentation. Topics will include desert conservation, snake recognition, snake encounters, first aid dos and don’ts, and snake myths. Free-flowing questions are encouraged.

Presented by Save Our Mountains Foundation, the Rattlesnake Garage event will be held March 11 from 9–11 a.m. at North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 North 7th Street, just south of Thunderbird/ Cactus roads on the west side.

Although this is a free event, donations to the Foundation to help continue this type of program are appreciated. Other desert-related events will be presented at the Visitor Center March 26, April 15, April 22 and May 13. For additional information, visit www.northmountainvisitorcenter.org.