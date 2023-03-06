Arizona Game and Fish (AZGF) kicked off its tortoise adoption campaign in mid-February to find homes for nearly 300 rescued tortoises.

Qualified Arizona residents now have a unique opportunity to help protect Arizona’s desert wildlife and find a forever friend (tortoises sometimes live up to 100 years) by welcoming a desert tortoise to their family this spring.

The tortoises are currently in a brumation (sleeping) period, which will last until spring. Much like a romantic fairy tale, when the torts awake from their slumber, they’ll be ready for a fresh start.

Each year, AZGF rescues hundreds of captive desert tortoises that have been turned into the state or abandoned as a result of illegal breeding. It is not safe for these tortoises to be released back into the wild.

“Desert tortoises offer longtime companionship without the drama,” said Tegan Wolf of AZGF. “Tortoises are adoring and low maintenance. They enjoy healthy greens, exploring the outdoors and visiting with their companions. Desert tortoises make a great addition to a family home with the right preparation. Our team of specialists knows each torts’ unique personality and we will help you find your perfect match and prepare for their arrival.”

To help make adoption even easier, the wildlife specialists at AZFG provide detailed information about tortoise adoption, care, and habitat maintenance on the AZGF website: www.azgfd.com/wildlife/nongamemanagement/tortoise/captivecare.