The Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) Animal Doctors Spring Break Camp may be the perfect fit to keep energetic kids entertained over spring break.

This STEAM early career-discovery program focuses on the science of veterinary medicine, animal behavior and the joy of pets. Campers will enjoy up-close-and-personal, hands-on interactions with AHS animal teachers and learn about animal anatomy and physiology. Animal camps teach kids how to train and care for animals, be responsible pet guardians, align their choices with their values and make the community a safer and more compassionate place for all animals.

The camp, which is geared toward young residents ages 9 to 12, will be held at AHS’ South Mountain Campus, 1521 W. Dobbins Rd., Phoenix, March 13–17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For additional information or to register, visit www.azhumane.org/youth.