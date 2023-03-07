Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) will hold the second annual “Celebrating Her Story” event, a Women’s History Month luncheon for supporters, corporate and community partners, friends and allies to come together and celebrate exemplary women who have demonstrated resiliency in times of adversity.

“Celebrating Her Story” will take place at the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel on Thursday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will showcase stories of empowerment and highlight strong women and youth who have overcome tremendous obstacles. Incredible speakers, inspiring experts and women from all walks of life, the special guests will share stories of resilience and expertise to empower women to succeed in both their personal and professional lives.

Proceeds from this event benefit AzCA’s child welfare and behavioral health programs and services. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For additional information, visit www.arizonaschildren.org/celebrating-her-story.