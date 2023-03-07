For the first time in decades Encanto Palmcroft will offer its Historic Home Tour & Street Fair, presented by Waymo, in back-to-back years. The organizers say they are excited to be opening 10 homes plus the Valley Garden Center, a local landmark, for this year’s tour, Sunday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This unique neighborhood tour welcomes visitors into some of Arizona’s finest historic homes representing a variety of styles: Tudor, Spanish, Colonial, Bungalow and more — dating from the 1920s through the 1940s. The fun-filled day offers the opportunity to visit architecturally significant, superbly decorated homes while supporting one of Phoenix’s most unique historic districts. In addition to the home tour, the Encanto Palmcroft Street Fair will feature vendors, artists, and food trucks along with a wine and beer garden.

One of Phoenix’s most beautiful, and oldest historic neighborhoods, Encanto Palmcroft is west of 7th Avenue between McDowell Road and Encanto Boulevard from 7th to 15th Avenues. Visitors can walk from house to house at their leisure, or trolley cars will be running throughout the neighborhood, carrying tour guests to various stops near featured homes.

The street fair, located on Holly and 12th Avenue at the entrance of Encanto Park, will showcase nearly 100 vendors offering hand crafted goods, unusual gifts, jewelry, antiques, local artwork and a variety of food options. There will also be live musical entertainment with a beer and wine garden throughout the day.

Tickets are available at www.encantopalmcroft.org/home-tour and day of at the Encanto Palmcroft Street Fair.