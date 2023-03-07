Mission of Mercy Arizona (MOM), a Phoenix-based nonprofit dedicated to providing free primary medical care and medications to those in need, will host its Third Annual Spring Into Wellness Walk & Health Fair at North Phoenix Baptist Church from 8:30–11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

The event will feature a 1-mile family fun run/walk at North Phoenix Baptist Church (5757 N. Central Ave., in the south parking lot off Central Avenue and Montebello), in addition to exercise activities with Restorative Fitness and a health fair featuring community information and resources.

There will be a DJ, bounce house, face painting, games and a raffle with great prizes. MOM will have its mobile medical RV on site for tours and the Phoenix Suns Gorilla will also stop by. Additionally, the Uptown Farmer’s Market will be happening, so attendees can grab fresh fruits, veggies and other goods after the event.

Registration is $20 for those 13 and older, and includes all activities and games, a giveaway bag and a raffle ticket. Children ages 12 and younger are free. Register online at www.momwellness.org.

All proceeds raised will go directly toward funding MOM’s health clinic operations, which provide primary healthcare, diabetes education, and chronic disease management and prevention through six clinics operating five days per week across the Valley.