Teens can get crafty at library gathering

Crafty teenagers can express themselves at the Phoenix Public Library – Century Library on Tuesday, March 10.

That’s when the Teen Crafting class will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at that library branch at 1750 E. Highland Ave. Teens can paint with watercolors that the Friends of the Phoenix Public Library, Century Chapter, provides. This event is open to youths ages 12 to 18 years old.

To learn more, visit phoenix.gov/library.