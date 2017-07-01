Hospice of the Valley offers mindfulness classes

Hospice of the Valley offers ways to relax and stay focused on the present through its Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MSBR) training.

Hospice of the Valley offers mindfulness sittings for free every Thursday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Art Museum at 1625 N. Central Ave. These sessions, which are led by Hospice of the Valley staff members, are open to the public.

Students focus on breathing and slowing down their movements. Mindfulness gives people a chance to just be and experience what is happening at the moment.

In addition to the free, weekly sessions, Hospice of the Valley will offer its Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MSBR) eight-week class beginning Saturday, March 28, at Gardiner Home Education Center at 1522 W. Myrtle Ave. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and it costs $100 for Hospice of the Valley volunteers and $200 for community members.

A four-week Mindfulness Class for Dementia Care Partners will be held March 24 to April 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at Gardiner Home Education Center. There is no charge for Dementia Care Partners.

A four-week Mindfulness for Self-Compassion class will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. from April 22 to May 13 at Hospice of the Valley – Central Clinical at 1510 E. Flower St. This class costs $50 for volunteers and $100 for community members.

To register and learn more, visit hov.org/our-care/mindfulness.