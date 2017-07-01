Xavier XERO Club supports Canalscape

A Xavier College Preparatory club focused on protecting the environment is branching out to the community and demonstrating its support of people walking and bicycling on the Grand Canalscape.

Xavier College Prep’s XERO Club (Xavier Environmental Response Club) participated in the city of Phoenix Grand Canalscape Celebration that took place Feb. 15. The event kicked off at Central Avenue and the Grand Canal, with festivities along the canal from 9th Avenue to 7th Street. The club manned a table in support of the project, which its members believe makes Phoenix safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Grand Canalscape is a 12-mile continuous, multi-use trail system linking neighborhoods, schools and businesses. It is ADA accessible and has new pedestrian bridges, traffic signals to allow safe road crossings and artist-designed shade structures and seating areas.

Club activities are aimed at protecting the environment, engaging in many activities to encourage green living including selling reusable straws made of steel, planting seeds for flowers and herbs that members transplant in their gardens at home and making environmentally-friendly cleaners (vinegar-based with essential oils added) that members take home in spray bottles.

The XERO Club members also provide tips about being earth-friendly on the announcements at school. Club members also incorporate the green lessons into Xavier’s Girls Have IT Day, asking participants how long it takes various items to decompose in a landfill.