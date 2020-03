Salvadoreño mixes staples with Irish flair

Salvadoreño Restaurant at 8911 N. Central Ave., Suite 101, will give its Central American menu an Irish flair for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, with cabbage rellenos filled with ground beef and ground beef and cabbage picadillo. There also will be drink specials including two-for-one deals on beers and $2 Pupusas.

For details, visit salvadorenorestaurant.com.