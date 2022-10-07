Spinato’s launches ‘Courtside Classic’ at community event

The Phoenix Suns Gorilla was instrumental in helping the Spinato family create a new Courtside Classic Pizza, which will be available at all Spinato’s locations and at Footprint Center starting Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The Gorilla’s visited the restaurant shortly after Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen and the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury formed a new partnership that recognizes Spinato’s as the basketball franchise’s “Official Pizza.” In return, the popular pizzeria will promote Suns and Mercury games to its patrons at all six locations Valley wide.

Anthony Spinato, co-owner of the restaurant, commended the Gorilla for his savvy pizza-making skills.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but he did a pretty good job helping me in the kitchen,” Spinato said. “He’s nimble and has a good work ethic. If he wasn’t working for the Suns, we might consider hiring him.”

After testing out several new recipes, the Spinato family and the Gorilla decided on a pizza featuring their classic red sauce, hot Soppressata (an Italian dry salami), their secret spice, house-pickled jalapeños, red onions and mozzarella.

To celebrate the new partnership and the new “Courtside Classic” pizza, Spinato’s is hosting a launch party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at its Central Phoenix location, 5509 N. 7th St. The party will feature the Phoenix Suns Gorilla, Phoenix Suns Dancers, the Mercury Scorch, State 48 and Four Peaks Brewing Company.

Starting Oct. 11, patrons visiting any restaurant location will be able to purchase a large “Courtside Classic” pizza for $28.50.

To learn more about the restaurant’s weekly specials, limited time offerings and new craft cocktails, visit www.spinatospizzeria.com.

For a season schedule of games or to learn more about this year’s team rosters, visit the Phoenix Suns or the Phoenix Mercury.