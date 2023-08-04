There are an estimated 70,000 bars in the U.S., and only 28 of those made the cut to be included on the 2023 list of North America’s 50 Best Bars — one of which is Phoenix’s very own Platform 18. As a new addition to the list, Platform 18 has been ranked #48.

Created by the team at Barter & Shake Cocktail Entertainment, led by Jason Asher, Rich Furnari and Mat Snapp, Platform 18 resides within the walls of Century Grand, which also houses cocktail bars UnderTow and Grey Hen Rx.

When guests arrive at Platform 18, they’re immediately transported onto an ultra-glamorous, 36 seat Presidential Pullman-inspired train car from the 20th century. While aboard, each traveler embarks on an immersive 90-minute journey that follows the concept’s fictitious hero Hollis Cottley Pennington, a railroad tycoon and bootlegger, as he conducts business in the bayous of Louisiana. With interactive elements such as moving visuals depicting the bayou, vibrations, sound and lighting effects, guests are whisked away on an adventure back in time to the 1930s while imbibing a selection of over 45 exquisite cocktails.

Century Grand is located 3626 E. Indian School Rd. Call 602-739-1388 or visit www.centurygrandphx.com for more information.