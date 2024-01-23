In early December, Starbucks dedicated a new Community Store location at 1970 W. Glendale Ave. The coffee chain says that these store concepts are meant to “create environments for Starbucks partners to connect with, engage and represent the communities they serve,” through programming and experiences that support economic opportunity in communities and create pathways to opportunity for the company’s partners (employees).

According to a company spokesperson, the location created 20 local jobs and is working with the Arizona Foster Alliance and the 19th North Community Garden to provide support to Phoenix youth and individuals experiencing hunger.