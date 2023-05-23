Local family-owned franchise Streets of New York is celebrating the 2023 MLB season with a special deal. Throughout the season, any time the Arizona Diamondbacks play, guests can receive $5 off their order with promo code DBACKSPEC. A minimum $25 purchase is required.

The restaurant, which opened in 1976, has 16 locations across Arizona, serving everything from baked chicken wings and other appetizers, toasted sub sandwiches and pasta to create-your-own and its signature New York-style pizzas. They even offer gluten-free options and pizza by the slice.

In North Central, visit the restaurant at 214 E. Camelback Rd., or 5031 N. 44th St. For additional information, visit www.streetsofnewyork.com.