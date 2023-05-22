To assist older adults who need to up their activity level, the Dementia Care and Education Campus staff launched a new Fitness Friday program in April.

Each Friday, residents can participate in exercises led by the campus occupational therapist. Calli Carlson, OTR/L, CLT, works with clients of all ability levels. She focuses on movements that help improve mood and well-being, increase strength to reduce risk of falls, and enhance self-confidence through activity mastery. Caregivers, family members and those living with dementia are all welcome to attend this fun and upbeat morning group.

Classes are held from 10–11 a.m. Fridays, excluding major holidays, at the Dementia Care and Education Campus, 3811 N. 44th St., Phoenix. For questions or to register, email events@dementiacampus.org or call 602-767-8300. Walk-ins are welcome. Learn more at www.dementiacampus.org.