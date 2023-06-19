As we age, it becomes increasingly important to focus on our overall well-being, both mentally and physically, says Jewish Family and Children’s Service (JFCS). According to experts, a healthy mind and body leads to a better outlook on life, prevents depression, and loss of motivation.

“When we don’t take the time for self-care, we risk losing our drive and motivation to be around others and stay active,” said Jennifer Brauner, director of the Center for Senior Enrichment at JFCS. “Not being physically active can also lead to difficulty moving our bodies and performing everyday activities.”

To prevent falls and foster independence, experts advise seniors to maintain habits that promote balance and core strength. This includes participating in exercise and movement classes, such as light weight-bearing exercises, chair yoga, and Tai Chi. To assist seniors with ways to exercise both body and mind, JFCS offers a series of classes both online and in-person across the Phoenix area. The majority of the classes are free to Maricopa County seniors.

June classes include Sit or Stand Ballet Series with Jennifer Cafarella Betts and Friends from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix; Frank Lloyd Wright: The Chicago Years with Professor Stephen Siek, director of the Emeritus College Academy at Arizona State University; Monumental Places: Arizona’s National Parks and Monuments with Gregory McNamee, an author, journalist, and photographer; National Gallery of Art: The Italian Renaissance with Docent, Nan Shapiro; Tai Chi for Health and Wellness with Raymond Sol, the Tai Chi Guy ($45 for four 1-hour sessions) at Beth El Congregation; Acting with a Script: Scene Study and Monologues with theatre artist Dolores D’Amore Goldsmith (in-person, six-class series at Beth El Congregation; $100).

For more information, call 480-670-8073. Visit www.jfcsaz.org/registration to register for classes.