Local First Arizona, which is celebrating 20 years of championing local small businesses in the state this year, is getting ready for its annual Independents Week celebration.

Held from June 24 to July 4, Independents Week invites residents to celebrate their local “independents” by patronizing the organization’s member businesses. Featuring its distinct Local Business Bingo Card, Independents Week encourages Arizonans to “go local” by supporting as many locally-owned businesses as possible. Each year, traditionally over the first week of July, first-timers and returning customers across the state discover new and fun ways to support Arizona’s small, independent businesses.

For more information, visit www.localfirstaz.com/indie-week-business.