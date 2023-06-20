Residents looking to shop local-ish for summer entertaining need look no further than these three farmers markets, in the heart of North Central and beyond.

Uptown Farmers Market is a dedicated gathering space for nearly 200 local Arizona producers. While its Wednesday and online marketplaces are closed for the summer, the Saturday market is still open every Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. This Saturday farmers market is run year-round, by a very small crew, in the heart of Phoenix, which allows the organizers to have frequent face-to-face connection with its Arizona producers.

“This means that we have personally met, and correspond directly with, every single local grower, farmers, baker, creator and producer that you see listed on our website,” the organizers state.

The market is held at North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 N. Central Ave. For information, call 602-859-5648 or visit www.uptownmarketaz.com.

Just a few miles northeast is the Roadrunner Park Farmers’ Market, at 3502 E. Cactus Rd. Shoppers will find local farm produce including fresh vegetables and fruit, baked goods, honey, nursery stock, natural pork, beef and fish, and handcrafted items.

Families can make a day of it by spending time at Roadrunner Park, which includes children’s playground with play equipment, a fishing pond, ducks and geese on premises, swimming pool, soccer fields, and all kinds of special events.

Organizers say that canine “Good Citizens” are always welcome at the market, which runs from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturdays during summer months. Learn more at www.arizonacommunityfarmersmarkets.com.

Those wanting to venture downtown can check out the Downtown PHX Farmers Market, which brings farm-fresh goods right into the city’s urban heart every Saturday morning. The market supports small farmers and businesses that produce healthy products for the community. Shoppers can chat with the farmers themselves and discuss what’s growing for the upcoming season, sip on a cup of local joe or grab something ready to eat from one of the participating food trucks.

The market is held Saturday’s 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 720 N. 5th St. For additional information, call 602-625-6736 or visit www.downtownphoenixfarmersmarket.org.