A month-long celebration of the nacho kicks off in November and residents are invited to attend the event that benefits the HonorHealth Foundation’s K-9 Security Program.

The fast casual restaurant Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup is celebrating National Nacho Day, Nov. 6, by featuring this ultimate snack of sports, entertainment, and social events that is also signature menu item on Valley favorite fast casual restaurant. But Gadzooks is extending that celebration all month long with their third-annual Nachopalooza, which also give back to the community

Throughout the month of November, 25 percent of every nacho entrée sold will go directly to the K-9 Security Program at the HonorHealth Foundation.

Canines and healthcare are a community partnership that elevates the quality of healthcare for Arizonans and their families undergoing medical treatment at any of HonorHealth’s six Valley locations. This program comprises of 16 highly-trained handlers and protection dogs that ensure the safety of patients, staff and community while they receive and give care. All K-9 expenses, such as acquisition, training, equipment, food, supplies, boarding and vet care, are wholly funded through the generosity of donors.

“Doing what we can to preserve, give back to, and support the Phoenix community is a no-brainer for us, and is part of our larger mission,” said Aaron Pool, owner/creator of the Gadzooks restaurants and Poolhouse Group. “HonorHealth Foundation is a new partner for us this year and we look forward to raising money to support their K-9 Program, especially if that means we can throw them a month-long nacho party.”

Nachopalooza runs Nov. 1–30, 2023 at all five Valley Gadzooks locations. Learn more at www.gadzooksaz.com.