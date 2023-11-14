The National Institute on Aging (NIA) says that as people get older, health care providers may recommend additional vaccinations, also known as shots or immunizations, to help prevent certain illnesses.

The NIA encourages adults to talk with their doctor or pharmacist about which vaccines they may need, and the Maricopa County adult immunization clinic provide vaccinations for adults (19 years and older) at no cost regardless of insurance status. Especially during respiratory virus season, which began in October, the County encourages older adults to be aware of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu.

For those 60 years and older, the CDC has approved two new RSV vaccines, RSVPreF3 (Abrysvo) and RSVpreF (Arexvy), in order to help prevent RSV infections in older adults. In addition, the CDC also approved updated COVID-19 vaccines for 2023-24.

To make an appointment at the County adult immunization clinic, 1645 E. Roosevelt St., Suite 1130, call 602-506-6767, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The three children’s clinic locations will also provide immunizations for adults. To learn more, visit www.maricopa.gov/4752/adult-immunizations.