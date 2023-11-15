With the holiday season just around the corner, Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS), announced the return of its annual Adopt a Family program. For more than two decades, the initiative has matched families and teens receiving care at JFCS clinics with sponsors who provide gifts for the holidays.

“The Adopt a Family program is more than just a holiday drive, it’s a testament to the power of community,” said Kathy Rood, Adopt A Family program director. “By connecting donors directly with families, we’re fostering a sense of unity and shared joy for everyone, regardless of age, faith or background. The support this program brings is invaluable.”

The organization says that every penny donated to the program is channeled directly to the families in need. And while many families receive gifts specifically for Christmas, JFCS’ Adopt A Family stands out as the only program in Maricopa County that also serves families celebrating Hanukkah. Families and teens benefiting from this program are nominated by JFCS clinicians and caseworkers who know firsthand who in the community is most in need. Through the program, each donor is provided with a detailed family profile, including a wish list of essential items and gifts. This ensures that every gift directly addresses the unique needs and wishes of the adopted family.

The deadline to participate in this year’s Adopt a Family program is Dec. 10. With a goal to adopt 200 families and raise $8,000, JFCS invites the community to come together and make this holiday season memorable for families in need.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.jfcsaz.org/adopt-a-family.