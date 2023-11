The Arizona Animal Welfare League will hold a low-cost vaccine clinic by appointment only Saturday, Nov. 18.

The event will run from 7 to 9 a.m. at 25 N. 40th St. Sign-up will be posted 10 days in advance of the event. Vaccines offered at the event include rabies, DAPP, Bordetella, leptospirosis, K9 influenza for dogs and babies, FeLV and FVRCP for cats.

To register or for more information, visit https://aawl.org/vaccine-clinics.