In addition to the many activities residents can find and enjoy at the Arizona American Italian Club — music, dancing, bingo, bocce ball, bunko, dance lessons, karaoke and delicious dining — the club will give back to the community this season by participating in two holiday charity projects.

During the month of November, club members and guests will help to bring “Santa” to foster children in coordination with the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS). DCS will provide Christmas hearts made by children, which will display their wish list. The hearts will be hung from the large Christmas tree in the dining area of the club. Members are free to choose a heart and then fulfill the wishes of that child. The gifts will be collected in gift bags, which will be picked up by Dec. 7 to be delivered to the children’s residences. It is a fun way to give back and it makes these children feel special.

During December, the club will participate in a holiday drive of needed items for the St. Vincent de Paul. Large boxes will be placed near the Christmas tree and members and guests are invited to donate needed essentials as well as gifts for adults and children. Items needed include non-perishable food, water, toys for all ages, blankets, socks, shoes and school supplies. All items must be new and unwrapped. Boxes will be picked up by Dec. 21 and dispersed by St. Vincent de Paul to local food pantries and collection centers as needed.

The Italian American Club, located at 7509 N. 12th St., seeks to give back to the community by continuing to be a place for everyone and where all people are respected, supported and appreciated. Learn more at www.azaiclub.org or by calling 602-975-8294.