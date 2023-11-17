U.S. Egg announced that is partnering with Arizona Helping Hands for its annual toy and pajama drive benefiting boys and girls in foster care.

Arizona Helping Hands, which in October announced that it has rebranded as The Foster Alliance, is the largest organization in Arizona that provides beds, cribs, clothing, toiletries, birthday gifts, holiday toys, backpacks with school supplies, licensing safety items, and more to the over 15,000 children in state and tribal foster care.

For the entire month of November, all six Valley U.S. Egg locations will be collecting new toys and pajamas that will be donated to the foster care organization. In addition to pajamas, the organization is collecting socks, diapers and hygiene items. Participants are invited to come enjoy breakfast or lunch at the restaurant while also providing support and kindness to foster families before the holiday season.

To learn more about U.S. Egg and to find locations, visit useggrestaurant.com. Learn more about The Foster Alliance at www.thefosteralliance.org.