The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that stretches of westbound Interstate 10 and southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be closed for improvement projects this weekend, Nov. 17-20.

Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 20) for work zone changes as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue closed. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Detours: Consider using alternate routes (including eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway or eastbound US 60) to reach northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before detouring on westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Westbound I-10 drivers approaching Phoenix also can consider using the westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix.

All east- and westbound US 60 on- and off-ramps at Mesa, Country Club and Stapley drives in the East Valley will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 11:30 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 19) for cross street pavement improvements. Detours: Consider using other nearby interchanges, including Alma School or Gilbert roads, to enter or exit US 60.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.