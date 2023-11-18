Families and individuals can order their Thanksgiving meal to go this year (photo courtesy of Miracle Mile Deli).

Busy families who want to let the pros handle their Thanksgiving Day meal preparations are invited to pre-order from Miracle Mile Deli.

Beginning Nov. 1, residents can pre-order family dinners, single dinners, holiday pies and sides and even pastrami and brisket. Individual Oven Roasted Turkey Dinner ($23) includes white meat or dark meat served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rye bread and butter.

The Thanksgiving Family Feast ($225) serves six to eight people and includes 3 lbs. of oven-roasted white meat turkey breast; 2 quarts of homemade mashed potatoes; 1 quart of homemade gravy; 1 quart of homemade stuffing; 1 pint of cranberry sauce; 1 quart of baked macaroni and cheese; 6 Kaiser rolls; and 1 whole pie (pumpkin, pecan, lemon meringue, Boston cream, coconut meringue, apple or cherry). A variety of extra sides and desserts are available as well.

The restaurant will be closed Thanksgiving Day; orders must be placed by calling 602-776-0992 no later than Tuesday, Nov. 21, by 2 p.m. for pick up on Wednesday, Nov 22 (11 a.m. -7 p.m.). Miracle Mile Deli is located at 4433 N. 16th St. For additional information, call 602-776-0992 or visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.

