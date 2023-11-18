Busy families who want to let the pros handle their Thanksgiving Day meal preparations are invited to pre-order from Miracle Mile Deli.

Beginning Nov. 1, residents can pre-order family dinners, single dinners, holiday pies and sides and even pastrami and brisket. Individual Oven Roasted Turkey Dinner ($23) includes white meat or dark meat served with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rye bread and butter.

The Thanksgiving Family Feast ($225) serves six to eight people and includes 3 lbs. of oven-roasted white meat turkey breast; 2 quarts of homemade mashed potatoes; 1 quart of homemade gravy; 1 quart of homemade stuffing; 1 pint of cranberry sauce; 1 quart of baked macaroni and cheese; 6 Kaiser rolls; and 1 whole pie (pumpkin, pecan, lemon meringue, Boston cream, coconut meringue, apple or cherry). A variety of extra sides and desserts are available as well.

The restaurant will be closed Thanksgiving Day; orders must be placed by calling 602-776-0992 no later than Tuesday, Nov. 21, by 2 p.m. for pick up on Wednesday, Nov 22 (11 a.m. -7 p.m.). Miracle Mile Deli is located at 4433 N. 16th St. For additional information, call 602-776-0992 or visit www.miraclemiledeli.com.