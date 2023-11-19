The city of Phoenix’s Office of Public Health is making efforts to take on the opioid crisis by rolling out a citywide Naloxone (NARCAN) program to help decrease fentanyl and opioid overdoses. Naloxone is a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdoses.

Over the past decade, opioid overdoses have been on the rise. In 2022, 991 people died of an overdose in Phoenix, accounting for more than half of all overdose deaths in Maricopa County.

To ensure residents have access to this life-saving tool, free Naloxone kits will be available at all 17 Phoenix Public Libraries as well as through other City services. The kits feature two doses of NARCAN nasal spray, a pair of gloves, and an informational pamphlet featuring overdose symptoms and instructions.

For additional information, visit www.phoenix.gov/health and click on the “Naloxone” link.