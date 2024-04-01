Hello, North Central neighbors!

As the seasons transition, there are a number of transitions of note taking place throughout our community — not to mention some major milestones.

Popular bookstore and community gathering space Changing Hands celebrates 50 years in business this year and the Camelback Road location celebrates a decade in May. Trudy Thompson Shumaker caught up with founder and co-owner Gayle Shanks to talk about the Phoenix store and how the company has weathered five decades in business.

Also on the cover, after more than 60 years, Arizona Humane Society shuttered its Sunnyslope intake and shelter services in February as it prepares to expand the existing clinic into a full-service veterinary hospital. Two weeks later, they celebrated the opening of its new state-of-the-art Papago Park Campus — we break down the details.

Another popular community business, Karl’s Quality Bakery, will close their doors after 30 years, and a new bakery will move into the space in April. Read the details in Community.

For this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice sat down with the creative team behind The Vig North Central. The neighborhood spot opened in December 2022 after Genuine Concepts closed its previous concept housed in the space, Ladera.

As always, you can catch up on other community, business, dining and school news, as well as explore our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month and beyond. We hope that you enjoy our April issue, and until next month, all my best!

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

kathryn@northcentralnews.net