In early April, the city of Phoenix will host nine in-person Community Budget Hearings to gather feedback on the proposed fiscal year 2024-25 Trial Budget. Additionally, two virtual/in-person hearings will be held in city council chambers. Community feedback will be considered in the development of the city manager’s budget.

The District 6 hearing will be held Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. The District 4 meeting will also be held April 4, at 6 p.m., at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road. The District 3 hearing will be held Thursday, April 11, at 8:30 a.m., at the Sunnyslope Community Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave. Two community-wide, virtual/in-person meetings will be held at the city council chambers, 200 W. Jefferson St. An April 2 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and a Saturday, April 6, meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Find more information at www.phoenix.gov/budget. The 2024 calendar and future meeting timeline can be found at www.phoenix.gov/calendar/budget.

Residents also can use the FundPHX online tool, which is designed to educate and engage the public in the city’s annual budget process. The tool is available with the 2023-24 adopted budget in both English and Spanish. It also allows residents to provide feedback on current funding levels and share community priorities with staff. Information collected in the tool will be shared regularly with the city council, so it can help guide development for the upcoming 2024-25 operating budget. Visit www.phoenix.gov/budget/fund.