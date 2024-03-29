The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that a stretch of eastbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend, March 29-April 1, for pavement improvement work.

Scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are subject to change due to rain. Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and I-17 (Stack Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 1) for pavement improvement work. Northbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 79th, 75th and 67th avenues closed. Detours : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 and connect with I-10 (toward Tucson) near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area. Drivers on eastbound I-10 also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including McDowell and Thomas roads north of I-10 or Van Buren Street and Buckeye Road south of I-10, to reach I-17. I-10 drivers also can consider detouring on northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) to reach I-17 in north Phoenix.

(South Mountain Freeway) (Stack Interchange) (April 1) for pavement improvement work. North- and southbound 32nd Street closed between I-10 and Elwood Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 1) for ramp construction. East- and westbound I-10 off-ramps and westbound on-ramp at 32nd Street closed. Northbound 32nd Street will be open between Broadway Road and the eastbound I-10 on-ramp. Detour : Consider alternate routes including the westbound I-10 off-ramps at 40th or 24th streets and the eastbound off-ramp at 40th Street. Allow extra travel time. Note : The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street will remain closed until June for reconstruction. Drivers can instead exit at 40th Street. More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com.

(April 1) for ramp construction.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.