Valley Metro and the city of Phoenix are seeking community feedback on the recommendation for the West Phoenix High-Capacity Transit Alternatives Analysis. The study, initiated in fall 2022, seeks to identify a high-capacity transit option for West Phoenix residents.

Currently, the transit type being recommended is light rail, with a route that would travel from Central Avenue along Indian School Road to 75th Avenue, then jog down to Thomas Road and on to the Desert Sky Mall Transit Center.

The project team will host two public meetings and have an open public comment period to gather input on the recommended transit route and mode for West Phoenix. Meetings will be held on the following dates:

Thursday, Sept. 21 (virtual)

6 p.m.

Join online at valley-metro.webex.com

Wednesday, Sept. 27 (in person)

6-8 p.m.

Desert West Community Center, 6501 W. Virginia Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85035

Presentation materials and public comment form to submit feedback is available on the project website. The deadline for public comment is Oct. 6. The public meeting information can be found here.