Schools to remain closed until end of academic year

March 2020
Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced that schools in the state will be closed through the end of the academic year.
The announcement came after updated recommendations from the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) were released and the White House extended physical distancing guidelines until April 30.
In a joint statement released today, Ducey and Hoffman said while the decision to extend school closures was not what they wanted, they are grateful to schools for offering online and take-home learning opportunities to students.
Ducey signed legislation on March 27 to support schools during closures, guarantee letter grades are held harmless, suspend statewide testing requirements, ensure school days were not extended into the summer, require learning opportunities to keep being provided and make sure that teachers and staff members’ pay is not disrupted.
Schools are continuing to provide free meals to youths ages 18 and under around the state while in-person classes are suspended. To learn more about meals for children, childcare options, special education considerations, learning resources and other support for your kids during this Coronavirus pandemic, visit https://www.azed.gov/
