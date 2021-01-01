Phoenix tops nation in population growth

With 25,194 new residents, Phoenix topped the nation in population growth for the fifth year in a row in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The population now exceeds 1.7 million for America’s fifth-largest city. Phoenix added more people than 24 states.

The number of new Phoenix residents this year is slightly below the 10-year average of 25,912. However, Phoenix continues to garner the largest share of Maricopa County’s population growth, with nearly four in 10 new county residents choosing to live in the city of Phoenix.