Autumn brings three fundraisers for Lura Turner Homes for Adults with Developmental Disabilities (LTH). The organization was founded in 1965 by Methodist deaconess Lura Turner as residential settings for special needs adults who don’t qualify for governmental support.

First up is LTH’s 28th Golf Tournament, which kicks off at 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22 at Stone Creek Golf Club, 4435 E. Paradise Village Parkway, South. Registration is $150 per player.

Next is a benefit concert by Arizona music legend Igor Glenn and Friends, 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at Central United Methodist, 1875 N. Central Ave. Tickets are $25 at the door. The organization’s third fall event is the 38th holiday bazaar, slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 3-4 at CrossRoads United Methodist, 7901 N. Central Ave. This two-day fair will feature more than 30 venders specializing in homemade crafts.

All proceeds from these events augment the daily living expenses for men and women who live at LTH’s central Phoenix residences. For further details, visit www.luraturnerhomes.org or call 602-943-4789.