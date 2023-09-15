The Arts Council at Church of the Beatitudes will sponsor church member Kathy Hoffman in a show of her needlework this month.

The show, which will be on display in the church’s gallery Sept. 17 to Oct. 29, includes framed and unframed needlepoint, crewel and cross stitch items. The space is open on Sunday morning 10 a.m. to noon. To make an appointment to view the artwork, call 602-274-8992.An opening reception will be held Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Church of the Beatitudes is located at 555 W. Glendale Ave., in Phoenix for additional information, call 602-264-1221 or visit www.beatitudes church.org.