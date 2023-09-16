Kate Brophy McGee officially declared her candidacy for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors District 3 on July 10. With a track record of 25 years in public service and a deep commitment to her community, Brophy McGee seeks to bring stable, effective leadership and positive change to the district.

Brophy McGee’s extensive public service career includes four terms as president of the Washington Elementary School Board, six years on the Arizona School Facilities board, and a decade in the Arizona State legislature. She served on the Maricopa County Planning & Zoning Commission for two-and-a-half years, and currently is an elected director of Valleywise Health, the Maricopa County Hospital system.

Brophy McGee has consistently advocated for small businesses, prioritized neighborhood safety and fought for the rights of the most vulnerable.

Learn more at www.katemcgee.com.