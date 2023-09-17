Training plays a vital role in nurturing a well-mannered, happy and confident companion. With the understanding that every dog is unique, the Arizona Humane Society’s (AHS) trainers have crafted a variety of positive reinforcement, force-free training classes to address a wide range of needs and challenges.

AHS says that all of its training programs are structured to provide a nurturing and supportive environment for dogs of all ages, breeds and backgrounds. The organization recently opened registration for select Basics and Intermediate classes at its Sunnyslope Campus in North Phoenix, expanding the services that are offered at the Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus.

Beginning in September at Sunnyslope, interested dog owners can sign their pooches up for a Basics course where their pets will learn how to start off on the right paw with some standard commands like sit, down and stay. Sunnyslope will also offer Intermediate classes for more experienced pups who are ready to learn some more advanced fundamentals.

Learn more about available training classes at www.azhumane.org/dog-training-classes.