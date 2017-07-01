Network, explore diversity at event

You can network and learn more to help boost your business at the CO+HOOTS: Melanin Magic Presents: Defining the American Dream event on Monday, Jan. 20.

This event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at CO+HOOTS Coworking space at 221 E. Indianola Ave. Melanin Magic is all about diversity, inclusion and a multi-cultural collective for entrepreneurs and up-and-coming professionals. It is focused on educating, informing, connectivity and embracing change. There will be a keynote speaker, networking, “Golden Hour Table Talk” and food and drinks for those ages 21 and older.

The cost to attend is $47. To register, visit asba.com/events and click on “Events.” For more information, contact Jenny Poon at jenny@cohoots.com or 602-264-6687.