Delivering Dreams bus brings children clothes

A new bus will keep a program that offers students in need clothes rolling.

The Assistance League of Phoenix announced a new Delivering Dreams Bus that was revealed last month at the Rotary 100 meeting at the Phoenix Country Club on North 7th Street. This vehicle is the mobile unit of Operation School Bell, an Assistance League of Phoenix signature program, and it serves more than 8,200 students every school year via the bus and a Philanthropic Center at 5th Street and Hatcher Road in Sunnyslope.

Students go to either the Philanthropic Center or the bus brings the donations directly to their school. Assistance League of Phoenix teams up with more than 85 Title I schools throughout the year. Every school may choose up to 100 children who are eligible for the program (students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches). Once they get on board the Delivering Dreams Bus, students receive several clothes including pants, underwear, sweatshirts, belts and shoes, as well as hygiene items. The bus visits partner schools Tuesdays through Fridays every week starting in August and the Philanthropic Center operates Tuesdays through Thursdays starting in September.

To learn more about it, visit alphx.org.