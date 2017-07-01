Sweet Fitz is tiny ball of cuteness

Only seven-and-a-half pounds, Fitz is a little ball of cuteness that fits perfectly in your arms, lap and heart. The adorable three-year-old Chihuahua, terrier mix was surrendered to the Arizona Humane Society when it was discovered his owners were not able to properly give him the medical care that he needed.

After about a month of receiving care and some extra TLC in an Arizona Humane Society Foster Hero home, this sweet but shy pup now needs a perfect, fur-ever home. He is house-trained, an expert prancer while walking and a top-notch snuggler. Fitz will make a great addition to any family.

Say “hi” to Fitz when you visit the Humane Society’s Sunnyslope campus at 9226 N. 13th Ave. His adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, current vaccinations and a free follow-up exam with a veterinarian. Ask for animal number 622100. He might have been adopted by the time you visit the shelter but the Humane Society has many other great animals you may adopt. To see all the animals available to adopt, visit www.azhumane.org/findapet.