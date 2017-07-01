Celebrate Chinese culture and cuisine

January 2020
Feast on Chinese food and explore culture, crafts and kids activities at the 30th annual Phoenix Chinese Week’s Culture and Cuisine Festival which takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9 at Margaret T. Hance Park East.
There will be food vendors, as well as tea and beer gardens, martial arts demonstrations, live music, a culture and history village, children’s rides, a Chinese costume photo booth (Feb. 8 and 9), table tennis and many other activities celebrating the Year of the Rat.
The park is located at 1202 N. 3rd St. To learn more, visit www.phoenixchineseweek.org.