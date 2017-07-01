Craft brewers event offers 500 beers

If you love craft beer, check out the 20th Annual Arizona Strong Beer Festival presented by the Arizona Craft Brewers’ Build on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park at 300 E. Indian School Road. More than 500 craft brews from 130 breweries will be on tap. Admission includes 30 drink tickets and a commemorative tasting cup.

General admission ticket prices are $64.33 each, VIP tickets are $85.42 and super VIP tickets cost $106.51 each. The VIP tickets get you into the event at 11:30 a.m. and come with commemorative swag and goodies, access to Fry’s Food Store Arizona Taproom Specialty beers and other perks.

For tickets and information, visit arizonabeerweek.com/arizona-strong-beer-festival.