Library to offer kindergarten bootcamp

Get your child ready for kindergarten by enrolling them in Kindergarten Bootcamp, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 23 to March 5 at the Yucca Library at 5648 N. 15th Ave. During this interactive series, you and your children will learn the academic, social and classroom skills kindergartners need to succeed in school. You will receive free tools and participate in activities every week, leading to Bootcamp registration.

If you register, you must agree to participate in all seven sessions. To learn more, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.