CASA workspace completes upgrades

If something looks different to you as you drive by the northwest corner of Northern Avenue and 16th Street, it is not your imagination; it is the newly renovated CASA work environment.

The upgrades are finished in the community-oriented business space at 7878 N. 16th St. and many new tenants have moved in. While the Spanish architecture remains, workers have built a fitness center, meditation room, yoga room and two-story patio with covered patio space for food trucks to park in to serve tenants and the public. Kaleidoscope Juice café is open inside the building.

CASA has two large courtyards with outdoor seating, as well as free Wi-Fi and indoor training and conference rooms. It is one of several adaptive reuse projects, where developers renovate aging office buildings, in the area.

To learn more about CASA, visit uptowncasa.com.